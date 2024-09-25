Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

