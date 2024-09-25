Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

