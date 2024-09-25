Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 71,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

