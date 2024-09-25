NBW Capital LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBW Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.82. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

