Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,350 Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Performance

FPFD opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

