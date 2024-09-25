Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 145 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

