Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

