Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,507,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

NYSE GTLS opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

