Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,396 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

ESGU opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

