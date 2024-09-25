Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries comprises about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Patrick Industries worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,460,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.