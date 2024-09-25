NBW Capital LLC Purchases 27,241 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Sonos worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 376.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 138.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,073 shares of company stock valued at $346,129. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

