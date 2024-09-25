NBW Capital LLC Purchases 16,075 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 113,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 86.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

