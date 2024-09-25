Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,129. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.51.
In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
