NBW Capital LLC Trims Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

