NBW Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 223,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000.

Separately, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 during the second quarter worth $94,000.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMJB opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Cuts Dividend

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

