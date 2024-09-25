NBW Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned 1.05% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $499.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

