Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 160,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,412. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

