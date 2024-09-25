Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NXR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.98. 9,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.51. The firm has a market cap of C$635.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXR.UN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.81.

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

