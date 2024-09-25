Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

