Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 17,634,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 32,583,094 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $366,000.

