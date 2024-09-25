Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 17,634,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 32,583,094 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $366,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

