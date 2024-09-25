Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 17,634,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 32,583,094 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.61.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
