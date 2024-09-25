5,250,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,592,000. Intel comprises approximately 5.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.