NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average of $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

