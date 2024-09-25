Caxton Associates LP Buys 131,589 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 463.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,589 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for approximately 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $21,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

