Caxton Associates LP Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 1.0% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,619,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,359,000 after buying an additional 181,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hess by 45.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 561,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.