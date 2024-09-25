Caxton Associates LP Acquires 59,118 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6,702.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $263.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

