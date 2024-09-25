Caxton Associates LP Invests $16.60 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 295,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,000. Catalent comprises about 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.16% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 366,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 172,902 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

