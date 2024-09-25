Caxton Associates LP Buys 90,185 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,785,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 166,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

