Caxton Associates LP Invests $7.66 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 215,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245,046 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418,835 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,501,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

