Litecoin Cash Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $114.19 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,946,934 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,932,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00321095 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
