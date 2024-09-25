Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $762.87 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $36.33 or 0.00057114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $762.87 million and approximately $133.50 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00264316 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.7102541 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $139,809,998.10 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.