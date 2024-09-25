Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.