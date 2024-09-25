Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $390.96 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $390.96 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00264316 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,798,121,156,787 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,797,425,196,941.506. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004524 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $12,836,976.16 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

