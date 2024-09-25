Decred (DCR) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Decred has a total market cap of $207.59 million and $913,843.12 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00019973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007050 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,167.76 or 0.37996520 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,340,790 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

