Taiko Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Taiko has a market cap of $132.60 million and approximately $31.98 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.77345694 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $29,976,130.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

