Sanctum Infinity Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $186.54 or 0.00293286 BTC on major exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $190.87 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,023,161 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,023,784.17448828. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 186.57445752 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,890,678.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

