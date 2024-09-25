Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $387,571.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00043488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,127,045 coins and its circulating supply is 81,127,027 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

