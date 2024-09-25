Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.46

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $27.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001438 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

