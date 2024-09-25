Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AFB opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

