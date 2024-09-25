Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 809,803 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $13,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $81.38.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.