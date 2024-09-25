Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

