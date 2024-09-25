Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Shares Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 157.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,022 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,831,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,306.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,645 shares of company stock valued at $992,229.

NYSE MIO opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

