The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Lifted by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,842,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

