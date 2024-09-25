Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 91,638 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,638 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $684.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

