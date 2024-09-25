Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

