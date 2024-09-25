Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of MHI opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,511,022 shares in the company, valued at $32,055,630.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 145,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,405 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

