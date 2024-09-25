Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 89,010 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 174.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHN opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

