Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.