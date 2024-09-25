Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.2 million. Masimo also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 189,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,227. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

