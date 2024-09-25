Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

