Caxton Associates LP Has $2.96 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.